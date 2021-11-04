“Tommy” soldier silhouettes to commemorate Remembrance and Falklands' war 40th anniversary

4th Thursday, November 2021 - 08:43 UTC Full article

Next year there will be 255 silhouettes, representing the number of lives lost in the 1982 war and three more for the civilian ladies who were also killed.(Pic Standing with Giants)

More than 100 'Tommy' soldier silhouette figures have been installed at Victory Green in the Falkland Islands' capital Port Stanley as part of the Remembrance Observance Day and the 40th anniversary of the South Atlantic conflict next year.

Wreaths have also been put outside the Christ Church Cathedral with the help of volunteers, military personnel and Royal British Legion officials from the nearby military complex of Mount Pleasant.

The installation will play a key part in next week's Remembrance Day commemorations, as well as the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Falklands conflict.

Next year there will be 255 silhouettes, representing the number of lives lost in the 1982 war and three more for the civilian ladies who were also killed.

To cope with the Falkland Islands' strong winds, all of the figures have been specially adapted to stay secure, with metal hoops for guy ropes and foldable base plates to put sandbags on.

Made out of recycled materials, the figures left Oxford for the Falklands in July, travelling 8,000 miles by road and sea to the Islands.