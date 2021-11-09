US Deputy Secretary of State visits Uruguay meets with ministers

9th Tuesday, November 2021 - 09:15 UTC Full article

Wendy Sherman with foreign minister Francisco Bustillo

United States Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman who arrived in Uruguay on Sunday and leaves met on Monday with Foreign and Economy ministers, in Montevideo, as part of a South American visit that also includes Peru.

According to the Uruguayan foreign ministry, Minister Francisco Bastille held a private meeting with Ms Sherman and later a State Department team met with counterparts to address issues of the bilateral agenda, as well an overview of regional and international affairs, such as the Glasgow COP 26 climate summit.

Minister Bustillo underlined the shared values of both countries, democratic governance, rule of the law, human rights, multilateralism, and also pointed out Uruguay was interested in closer economic and trade relations, with greater access of local products to the US market. Ms Sherman expressed the US intention of increasing trade and investments through the TIFA agreement.

The agenda also included the Summit for Democracy sponsored by US president Joe Biden, scheduled for December 9/10, to which President Luis Lacalle Pou has been invited to participate.

Ms Sherman also praised Uruguay's contribution to world peace with its active participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The State Department official later met with Economy minister Azucena Arbeleche to discuss how to build back from the Covid 19 pandemic and look to the creation of good-paying jobs.

On Tuesday Ms Sherman and the delegation leave for Peru.