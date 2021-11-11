Sukey receives her OBE “for services to the people of the Falkland Islands”

Sukey with her OBE which she received from the Duke of Cambridge

Former Falkland Islands Government Representative at Falklands House in London, Sukey Cameron, received her OBE from HRH the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday and the OBE was awarded for “services to the people of the Falkland Islands”.

The picture shows Sukey leaving the palace proudly displaying her award.

Richard Hyslop, Sukey's successor at Falklands House in London extended his warm congratulations to Ms Cameron.

Sukey Cameron retired from her post as the Representative of the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) in October 2019, after 40 years of promoting the Falkland Islanders' cause in the UK and Europe.

Sukey tweeted how honored she was for having received the award from the Duke of Cambridge for “services to the people of the Falkland Islands”