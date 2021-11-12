The Government has heard the voice of the people, Argentine President says

“It is useless to grow 9 points of GDP if it does not reach all Argentines,” President Fernández said

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Thursday assured his Government had listened to the demands of the people after the Mandatory, Simultaneous and Open Primary (PASO) elections in September and taken the necessary steps to deserve the popular support Sunday.

In a campaign closing speech flanked by Vice President Cristina de Kirchner, Fernández insisted the Frente de Todos had done things in a way which would result in the country recording “a growth of 9 per cent” by the end of the year.

“I was listening and realizing that all that progress that occurs had not yet reached them; we are living in an Argentina that this year is going to grow at more than 9 per cent, where today wages are recovering from inflation and where we create 200,000 jobs,” the head of state said at the Néstor Kirchner Park in Merlo in the outskirts of Buenos Airers, ahead of Sunday's midterm elections.

Fernández also asked citizens to “help him next Sunday build the dream of living the Argentina that we deserve.”

“I will continue working tirelessly so that all of Argentina stands up so that each boy returns to school so that scientists do not leave so that those who have plans can replace those plans with secure employment,” Fernández went on.

The President also guaranteed the national Government would take “firm steps so that growth reaches every Argentine,” because “it is useless to grow 9 points of GDP if it does not reach all Argentines.”

He also vowed his government “will take the time that is necessary” to agree on the debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in defence of the interests of all Argentines and highlighted the US $ 37 billion the country had saved after renegotiating its debt with private creditors.

Fernández insisted his government had chosen “to take care of each Argentine” and stressed that “today Argentina is one of the countries with the highest number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus.”