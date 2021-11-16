Chinese top scholar suggests resolving the Falklands dispute “by force”

16th Tuesday, November 2021 - 09:48 UTC Full article

Director Qi Hongjian from the European Research Institute at the Institute of International Studies in China

In recent years Beijing has incorporated itself into the Falkland Islands sovereignty dispute debate between UK and Argentina siding with its South American increasingly political, financial and trade partner.

But this reached a new high, well above the usual declarations and statements from the different global and regional organizations when a top academic, director of the European Research Institute at the Institute of International Studies in China, argued that the issue had reached a point where it could only be resolved “by force.”

In a publication backed by the Communist Party of China (CCP) – speaking to the Global Times – Director Qi Hongjian wrote that “Considering the arrogance of London, Buenos Aires must oppose the Malvinas stagnant debate”. Qi said London believes more in the politics of power than in enforcing international law and order.

He said: “On the one hand, there is an increase in the politics of power in the international community, undermining international norms.” “On the other hand, the UK will have a strong position on some historical issues after Brexit.”

Qi told the publication that since the UN recognized the Falklands’ “colonial situation” in 1965, Argentina should continue to present its case to the UN. It seems that it can only be solved by force.”

He called on Argentina to “take precautionary measures” against Britain’s next moves in the aftermath of Brexit, saying “Britain may take” dangerous measures such as increasing the number of troops stationed on the Islands or taking provocative action against Argentina. With vigilance. “