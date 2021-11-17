Argentine sixth-graders supplied educational material reading “East and West Falkland” in English

Education authorities in the Argentine Province of Santa Fe were placed under investigation Tuesday after it was found that a booklet distributed among sixth-grade schoolchildren featured a map where the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands were depicted as British territory despite the country's claim otherwise.
After local teachers spotted the error, Education Ministry authorities were alerted and the instructional material was immediately withdrawn from circulation as well as from the virtual campus of the province.
The Santa Fe Ministry of Education distributed to sixth-grade students from different schools in the province an educational material with a map in which the Malvinas / Falkland and other South Atlantic islands were marked as territories belonging to the United Kingdom, which Argentina disputes.
Nevertheless, Santa Fe authorities have maintained the alleged “error” would only be in the digital version of the booklet and not in the printed version.
The controversial labelling was detected by a group of union delegates from Rosario and one of the teachers decided to file a complaint before the province's Ministry so that action could be taken.
Within a few hours, the material was no longer available for download on the Ministry's website, but it was physically available in some institutions.
The material under questioning had been devised under a “We continue learning at home” for sixth-grade pupils and features a foreword signed by Santa Fe's Education Minister Adriana Cantero and Education Secretary Víctor Debloc.
“We meet again. This time, to travel the roads of our Latin America,” begins the text above the map labelled in English “East and West Falkland.”
The complaint requested that the controversial material “be publicly destroyed with an act of reparation to the Argentine people and especially to our heroes and war veterans who offered their lives for the cause of our national sovereignty.”
It also calls for an investigation into “both the magnitude of the damage caused and those responsible for this very serious deed.”
Because nothing says your cause is right like an old-fashioned book burning...
In a controversial article entitled 'Are the Malvinas ours?' published in La Nacion´ on 14th February 2012, Argentine historian Luis Alberto Romero wrote that: ''We have outlined [the frontiers of Argentine territory] so many times at school that we have ended up believing this was the reality.'' (Las Malvinas Son Argentinas' : Who Taught You That?'' Monella L.M. The Argentinian Independent, 4 April 2012). Detractors and critics of Argentina's position point out the only reason why most Argentines today know much about the Malvinas other than the disastrous 1982 war, is by the way of martillo escolar – it's hammered into them at school, a practice that goes back to the Peronist indoctrination strategies of the 1940s and 1950s. A geopolitical perspective on Argentina's Malvinas/Falkland Claims, Keeling D.J quoting, Garcia, A.B. 2009. Textos escolares: Las Malvinas y la Antárctica para la 'Nueva Argentina' de Perón. Antitesis, 2(4): 1033-1058).Posted 1 day ago +2
Hoooooooory !! a massive victory for the thieving English. Hang all the teachers. Purge the hierarchy. Impeach the politicians. That will change the world, and geo-political reality.Posted 1 day ago +2