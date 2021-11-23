Get our news on your inbox! x

Florencio Randazzo makes it to the House after edging Libertarian candidate

Tuesday, November 23rd 2021 - 09:29 UTC
Randazzo was Interior Minister under CFK Randazzo was Interior Minister under CFK

Former Interior Minister Florencio Randazzo finally made it through to the House of Deputies on his own Vamos con Vos front after the final vote count ended up granting him the votes he needed to snatch the seat from the Libertarians, who had already secured victories for José Luis Espert and Carolina Piparo.

Thus, Libertad Avanza's Hugo Bontempo has been relegated to first substitute should either Piparo or Espert vacatae their seats sometime during the next four years. It was also a promotion for Piparo who was a privincial lawmaker on behalf o former President Mauricio Macri's JxC and has now reached federal status. Piparo had become a public figure when she was shot during a bank robbery and her unborn child Isidro did not survive.

After preliminary counting, Randazzo was 4,000 votes short of reaching Congress but that was reversed during the more thorough final count.

With Randazzo's arrival the distribution of Congress seats also changes on behalf of the Province of Buenos Aires. Both major political forces (JxC and FdT) will have 15 seats each, Avanza Libertad and the Left Front have two seats each and Vamos Por Vos has one.

Randazzo was Interior Minister under former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and his administration stood out for developing the newer computerized ID system, including passports.

He has allegedly distanced himself from Kirchnerism but time will tell where his votes go

