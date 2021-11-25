BOTs “Public Finance and Good Governance Forum”, starts next week

Key actors from UK and OTs will meet virtually from Tuesday, 30 November to Thursday, 2 December for the Oversight of Public Finance and Good Governance Forum 2021.

An OTs spokesperson said, “Key actors from the UK and the Overseas Territories will meet virtually from Tuesday, 30 November to Thursday, 2 December for the Oversight of Public Finance and Good Governance Forum 2021.

“This will be the fourth program of its kind, designed to bring together key stakeholders from across the Overseas Territories, including Speakers, Members, and Clerks from Legislatures, as well as Internal and External Auditors and Electoral Officials, to explore issues relating to good governance and oversight of public finances.

“Participating territories include Anguilla, Ascension, Bermuda, The British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, The Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St Helena, Tristan da Cunha and The Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Delivered against the backdrop of the global pandemic, the virtual forum will provide a platform for delegates to identify ways to strengthen financial oversight and good governance across the Overseas Territories. It will also explore how delegates can collaborate with their counterparts on Pandemic Recovery, Scrutiny and Communicating with Impact.

“The Forum is a continuation of the work of the UK Overseas Territories Project [UKOTP] supporting good governance and oversight of public finances in the UK Overseas Territories, delivered by the UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in partnership with the UK National Audit Office and Government Internal Audit Agency.

The Chair of the UK Overseas Territories Project, and Vice-Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK [CPA UK], Rt Hon. Lord Foulkes said, “I am delighted that our partners across the Overseas Territories continue to show an increasing desire to strengthen their public financial oversight and scrutiny functions.

“The 2021 Forum, to be delivered virtually for the first time, will be a fantastic opportunity to take stock of progress since we entered the second phase of the project, and to explore mutual challenges and opportunities as we all continue to navigate the global pandemic.”