Ushuaia creates a Malvinas Affairs Secretariat in the framework of the 40th anniversary

27th Saturday, November 2021 - 09:41 UTC

The city's cabinet chief Omar Becerra added that the mayor of Ushuaia Walter Vuoto had sent the bill to the Legislative Council, which approved it unanimously.

Imbibed with the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict spirit, the city of Ushuaia decided to elevate the department which dealt with Malvinas Islands issues, to the rank of Secretariat, thus “reaffirming the will of Ushuaia residents as the capital of Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands”.

Becerra mentioned that mayor Vuoto in the framework of the 40tth anniversary of the Malvinas memorable events said, the Secretariat “is a continuous policy of the city and the province to honor, respect and enhance the memory of those Malvinas events, veterans and former combatants, plus sustaining the unrenounceable sovereignty rights over our Islands”

The Secretariat will specifically coordinate all actions from Town Hall referred to Malvinas, and all those others involving international relations and sovereignty.

Finally, “Malvinas unites us and how president Fernandez said 'lest nobody take from us the love for Malvinas, lest nobody take from us the right we have over those islands, and from our Capital City we will continue to work so that the Malvinas flame remains alight”