Liverpool will host summit of G7 Foreign and Development ministers in December

29th Monday, November 2021 - 14:59 UTC Full article

The United Kingdom is scheduled to host a summit of Foreign and Development Ministers from the G7 next month in the city of Liverpool. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will welcome counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the EU over 3 days, from Friday 10 until Sunday 12 December.

The UK is holding the G7 Presidency in 2021 and this is the second in-person gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers this year, following May’s meeting in London.

Countries from the Association of Southeast Asian nations will also attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meetings for the first time, a sign of the UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt. This attendance builds on the May meeting, which included representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa. These nations collectively represent a broader geographic spread of countries committed to reforming and safeguarding the international order in which economies can flourish.

Foreign and Development Ministers will discuss a range of global issues, including economic resilience post-COVID, global health and human rights.

The holding of the meeting in Liverpool comes after a series of global summits around the UK this year, including the COP climate summit in Glasgow this month, and the G7 Leaders' Summit hosted by the Prime Minister in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, in June.

Liverpool has been chosen due to its history as an iconic port city with a global outlook, strong ties around the world, and a thriving cultural, musical and sporting heritage.