Falklands/Malvinas: City of Ushuaia has its logo for the 40th anniversary of the war

The winning logo collected the support of 1,826 replies, the second that of 710 while the third, 72 votes in the website of Ushuaia town hall.

The City of Ushuaia has a logo and crest that will represent all activities organized by the city during next year when the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Malvina's war feat. The institutional image of the anniversary was circulated among some 67,000 residents and neighbours of the city, and finally, some 2,600 voted on the three images that were presented as options.

Cecilia Fiocchi, head of International Relations, Antarctica Affairs and Malvinas desk from Ushuaia said that the selection process was open during a whole week and wired to some 67,000 neighbors of the city through the social network of town hall.

“There was great participation and we are most pleased and satisfied that for such an important event, we have been able to choose by an ample majority, an institutional image that will represent us in the different activities planned to commemorate the forty years of the Malvinas Feat”, said Ms Fiocchi.

The image chosen has in the center the map of the Malvinas Islands surrounded by basil branches with the inscription “Ushuaia, capital of the Heroic Feat of Malvinas 1982-2022”.

The sky blue and while colors of the logo outstand the geography of the Islands “with solemnity and glory to the honor of the heroic feat of the War Veterans”.

Ms Fiocchi also praised the decision from Mayor Walter Vuoto “to work with all sectors so that the celebration involves the participation of all the neighbors of our Tierra del Fuego province and our Malvinas Islands”

“It is a very important date, since we are talking of the 40th anniversary of that feat, which is ever present among us and demands us to continue with the commitment to reaffirm out claim over the effective sovereignty of our Malvinas Islands”