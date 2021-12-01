“Chile Day” in UK, British ministers and president Piñera will be attending

Economic advisors of presidential candidates Jose Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric will discuss the 2022/2026 agendas of their leaders

Wednesday and Thursday, December first and second, are “Chile Day” in UK, Corporation CEOs, investors, financial institutions, politicians, officials, country experts, diplomats, journalists get together for an annual two-day event with the purpose of promoting the Chilean brand, business opportunities, tourism and export goods.

It was first initiated in 2011and is also an excellent opportunity to reaffirm Chilean/UK close socio-cultural links and political coincidences.

Since it is election time in Chile and there will be a run off in three weeks time, the economic advisors to the two competitors, conservative Antonio Kast and left wing Gabriel Boric have also been invited to Mansion House in London.

The event will be opened by organizers InBest, the Lord Mayor of the City of London and Chilean Finance minister, who for the occasion will be replaced by Francisco Larraín coordinator of Capital Markets. Minister Rodrigo Cerda must remain in Santiago to address some delicate budget issue discussions with members of Congress.

“It was expected to be a grand occasion for the presence of the minister following the two years of pandemic, and social uprising in Chile, but 'unavoidable' political matters are paramount”, said Chilean ministry sources.

Despite this, UK Minister of State at the Department for International Trade, Penny Mordaunt will make the opening remarks followed by Mario Marcel, governor of the Chilean central bank.

Chilean president Sebastián Piñera will participate and give a speech at the closing ceremony on Thursday followed by the respective ambassadors from Chile and UK, and Jaime de la Barra, Chairman of InBest the organizers of the event.