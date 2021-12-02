Peru highlights OAS' role defending democracy in the region

Maúrtua stressed the OAS was the central axis of the inter-American system for the defense and promotion of democracy

Peru's Foreign Minister Óscar Maúrtua and Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro Wednesday signed bilateral agreements at Lima's Torre Tagle Palace.

The authorities signed a Joint Declaration and two agreements to advance the inter-American multidimensional security agenda, in accordance with the mandates adopted by the General Assembly and by the Permanent Council of the OAS.

Maúrtua and Almagro highlighted the importance of these instruments, which will allow the further strengthening of cooperation in a post-pandemic context.

The Joint Declaration also establishes that scientific teams will continue to work to recognize the existence of Rare Diseases and guarantee access to health care services to the people affected by them.

The Peruvian Minister also underscored his country's continuous progress in its relationship with the OAS, in favor of democracy, human rights, security, and development.

“I wish to convey the firm conviction of the Government of Peru that these new agreements and the Joint Declaration contribute to a high level of cooperation that results in the well-being and development of the country, in particular of the most vulnerable,” Maúrtua said.

He also pointed out the OAS was the central axis of the inter-American system for the defense and promotion of democracy. Maúrtua also recalled that, at the request of Peru, a little over 20 years ago the Inter-American Democratic Charter was adopted. “Consequently, we reaffirm today the importance of recognizing institutional legitimacy and transparency in political processes, with a view to strengthening the mechanisms that sustain them, always respecting - unrestrictedly - the popular will,” the Minister said.

Maúrtua also announced President Pedro Castillo's decision to adhere to the Agreement of the Center for Regional Cooperation for Adult Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (CREFAL), which will increase joint work with the OAS in educational matters, deepening adult education and complementing the work of the Ministry of Education against illiteracy.

The Minister pointed out that Peru will be able to benefit from CREFAL programs to address the challenges faced by the education of young people and adults, while certain issues will be integrated in the rural sphere such as: citizenship, human rights, gender, migration and the environment, among others, which will result in the improvement of teaching capacity in the most remote areas of the country.