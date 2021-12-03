OAS Chief says Peruvian President determined to fight corruption

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro Thursday said in Lima that President Pedro Castillo was determined “to fight corruption”

Almagro's words came after a meeting with Castillo on Wednesday during a tour of Peru where significant documents have been signed between the current government and the regional organization.

“We have seen Pedro Castillo with a determination to fight corruption,” Almagro told reporters. “We have had an important working meeting with President Pedro Castillo. We have found the president committed to being the president 100% of Peruvians. Pedro Castillo is going to work with all the political forces in the country that want to work with the country”, the Uruguayan Almagro told the media at the Patio de Honor of the Government Palace.

Also present at Almagro's meeting with Castillo was Foreign Minister Óscar Maúrtua, Peru's permanent representative to the OAS, Harold Forsyth, and the OAS' delegate in Peru, Miguel Ángel Trinidad.

The newly-appointed Secretary of the Presidential Palace Carlos Jaico was also there. Jaico replaced Bruno Pacheco, who was forced to resign after overwhelming evidence of corruption made his continuity a political liability for the head of state.

Almagro also stressed that Castillo was aware of Peru's “social dynamics” and that from that standpoint “he will have constructions that are going to make very important in productive, economic and social terms.”

The Uruguayan diplomat also stressed Castillo's quest against corruption, particularly within his administration, required “a permanent monitoring of transparency” regarding officials who don't just have to be honest, but also “look like it.”

Almagro also highlighted the 20 years of the Inter-American Democratic Charter, which was introduced at Peru's suggestion into the OAS. “This Charter has been the daughter of Peru (....) We hope that the OAS will continue to contribute in this regard. It seems to us that the works, projects and plans that Peru has are very important.”

Almagro's statements came under heavy fire from local politicians: Congressman Juan Lizarzaburu (Popular Force), a member of the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee, said Almagro's statements showed a “profound ignorance,” as if he knew nothing about clandestine meetings going on or shady money being found within the presidential palace.

But Congressman José Cueto (Popular Renovation) said that “it's not that [Almagro] does not know ... [it is that he] is meddling in internal politics.”