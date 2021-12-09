Russia and Nicaragua strengthen bilateral ties on nuclear and other issues

9th Thursday, December 2021 - 09:30 UTC Full article

“I invite Russian businessmen to be one of the largest importers of Nicaraguan products,” Laureano Ortega Murillo said

The Governments of Russia and Nicaragua have agreed to work together towards the development of peaceful use of nuclear energy, it was announced Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry. Rosatom Deputy Director General Nikolai Spasski and Nicaragua's Ambassador to Moscow Alba Torres signed the document, according to a statement.

The memorandum lays the foundation for cooperation in a wide range of areas, Rosatom added in its communiqué. The goal is to make the population aware of nuclear technologies, the development of nuclear infrastructure in Nicaragua and the non-energy use of atomic energy in industry, agriculture and medicine, the statement also pointed out.

Spasski also held a meeting with Finance Minister Iván Acosta, and the brothers Laureano and Rafael Ortega Murillo, sons of the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and the Vice President, Rosario Murillo, who are visiting Russia in an official capacity.

The Association for Russian-Nicaraguan Economic Cooperation was also founded Tuesday as a part of the celebrations of the 77th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The ceremony was held at Moscow's House for Latin America. Laureano Ortega Murillo highlighted the importance of joint work and underlined that the recent victory of the Sandinistas will result in the strengthening of bilateral ties. He also recalled that the Sandinista Popular Revolution victory in 1979 were a cornerstone in the friendship and cooperation between the two nations, which is being reinforced throughout the second Sandinista government.

Chairman of the newly-created association was Nikolay Vladimir, who stressed that the launching event had had great interest from the Government of Russia and national businessmen, which signaled “high commercial and cooperation prospects” ahead.

Dignataries also praised the work carried out by Russia's Mechnikov Institute based in Managua in the production of vaccines. Nicaragua is also undergoing improvements in matters of food safety with the purchase of wheat from Russia and also the extensive modernization of public transport, with the acquisition of Russian-made buses.

“This Association comes to potentiate commercial ties and investment opportunities; I invite Russian businessmen to be one of the largest importers of Nicaraguan products, Laureano Ortega Murillo went on as a limited collection of cigars made with 100% Nicaraguan tobacco was presented. It was a limited edition dedicated to produced by Russia's POGAR Cigarette and Cigar Factory.