Argentine Senator resigns as ALS takes its toll on his health

10th Friday, December 2021 - 09:11 UTC Full article

Bullrich launched an appeal to build bridges in his farewell speech

Esteban Bullrich, former Argentine Education Minister under President Mauricio Macri Thursday resigned his seat on the Senate due to his deteriorating health in an announcement that touched political friends and foes alike.

Bullrich suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) -commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, progressive degeneration of motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that makes speech and mobility.

Opposition FdT leader José Mayans suggested Bullrich could stay in the Senate in a virtual model, which was endorsed by Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Bullrich thanked the offer but eventually declined it, saying it had been a “very thoughtful” decision with his family.

Then, fighting his tears, Bullrich launched an appeal to build bridges and achieve consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. Bullrich spoke through a voice-over device for which he was helped by his wife María Eugenia and also by Senators Martín Lousteau and Guadalupe Tagliaferri.

But before Bullrich could deliver his speech, Vice President Fernández de Kirchner needed to activate an exception mechanism, since speaking through technological equipment is not permitted as per the Senate's current regulations.

Fernández de Kirchner also announced the ruling party had agreed to debate on an inclusive education bill authored by Bullrich.

“I will continue looking for a better country for my children. I resign my seat with great sadness and my latest activity is this inclusive education project that seeks to equal opportunities and tries to put aside vanities to seek consensus,” said Bullrich in his farewell speech.

Bullrich then received a standing applause by all Senators present in the room.

Then, when it was all over and he returned home a former Congressman, Bullrich was welcomed back into his neighborhoods who gathered by the hundreds in the streets for a new round applause.

The opposition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) capitalized on the situation and made videos of those events viral through social media.