Provincial lawmaker apologizes to Malvinas Veterans for taking the oath of office with Union Jack colors

Norma Raquel Sawicz with a Malvinas T shirt and on the desk the controversial one she wore when taking the oath of office

A provincial lawmaker from Misiones northeast Argentina had to meet with six organizations of Malvinas Veterans and apologize for having taken the oath of office last week, wearing a T-shirt with the colors of the Union Jack.

Norma Raquel Sawicz informed of her meeting with the Veterans on Facebook, “My deepest respect for my fellow companions and their families. Only apologies and forgiveness, nothing was intentional”, wrote the lawmaker. The brief statement includes a couple of pictures, one with her wearing a Malvinas T shirt a gift from the Veterans next to her, and the other with a photo of the controversial T shirt with Union Jack colors on a desk.

The Malvinas Veterans also gave their side of the story, ”The Federation (of Veterans) listened closely to the arguments of the lawmaker, who apologized and asked for forgiveness to all the combatants of the country for her carelessness in having worn such garment when taking the oath of office, not aware of the seriousness of her action“.

”The institution accepted her apologies, not forgiveness since it is a major offence, to those 632 former combatants fallen in Malvinas“.

The Federation believes it does not have the moral authority to pardon such an offence to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of national sovereignty”, points out the release signed by Emilio Ramon Castelnovo, head of Misiones province Malvinas Veterans.

The release also indicates that lawmaker Sawicz promised “to work for the cause and for Malnization”. Finally it adds that it is waiting for the disciplinary measures that the Honorable Lower House of Misiones will adopt referred to the Sawicz case.

The Misiones incident had a great repercussion at national level in Argentina.