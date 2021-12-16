Venezuelan exports grow 30% compared to 2020

Crab has replaced oil as Venezuela's main product exported to the US

The president of the Venezuelan Association of Exporters (AVEX) Ramón Goyo Wednesday announced a 30% increase in sales abroad compared to 2020 figures, which has allowed producers to make up for a sharp decrease in domestic consumption.

Goyo also explained that products currently are those from the sea, such as shrimp, prawns, crabs, fresh fish, among others.

He also added that rum, cocoa, chocolate, wood, tropical fruits, personal hygiene products, and the automotive sector are other products that showed better export figures in 2021.

On the other hand, Goyo highlighted that in November he had conversations with national authorities regarding the difficulties facing the sector and the need to speed up processing times until the goods can finally leave the ports. Some legal requirements in force affect 50% of national exports, according to Goyo, who also stressed that international markets are currently working with deliveries on time and with low inventories, which is why expedite shipments are required.

Crab has become is the main export product from Venezuela to the United States, according to the Bureau of Commerce and Economic Analysis of the Department of Commerce, thus replacing oil and its derivatives as the main export item.

Between January and October, crab exports stood at US $ 45.3 million, its highest achievement in over two decades.

Methanol also stands out. It is a type of non-drinkable alcohol, also known as wood alcohol or methyl alcohol, used mostly to make fuel, solvents, and antifreezing products.

Trade between Venezuela and the United States is heading upwards in 2021 for the first time since 2018, with US $ 1,574 million dollars in commerce, a 21% increase compared to 2020. Venezuelan imports until October amounted to US $ 1,352 million, already a 19% growth against 2020, while exports were worth US $ 222 million, already 32% more than last year.