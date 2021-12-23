Falklands waiting for Argentine response on the request for a compassionate charter flight to Chile

On December 15 the Argentina published on its website that it intended to sponsor two humanitarian flights to the Falklands in December and January

The Falkland Islands Government Head of Communications has confirmed that “we are still waiting for a response from the Government of Argentina,” on the matter of the Falklands Islands request for a compassionate charter flight to Chile, “so no further information since the request was made eleven days ago.”

On December 10 the Falklands Government confirmed it had held conversations with the UK government about the possibility of putting on a charter flight for South American members of the community to visit family and friends over Christmas and to renew expired documents.

Controversially on December 15 the Argentine foreign ministry also published on its website that it intended to sponsor two humanitarian flights to the Falklands in December and January, with Argentine flagged aircraft (Aerolineas Argentinas) to transport residents who needed to fly to other destinations for personal reasons or to visit relatives during the holiday season.

The release said the offer was transmitted to the British government the week before but they were still awaiting a reply. The release said the proposal looked to, “overcome the consequences of Covid-19 and also stimulate a greater trust with the inhabitants of the Islands, as established in the framework of the Argentine Constitution in its First Transitory Disposition in what refers to respect for the way of life of the Islands’ inhabitants.