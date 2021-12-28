Argentine Patagonia in for hottest and driest year since 1961

28th Tuesday, December 2021 - 20:50 UTC Full article

2021 is the 11th year in a row of increasing temperatures

According to Argentina's National Meteorological Service (SMN), the weather in Patagonia, particularly in the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro is about to set a new historic record amid high temperatures and low rainfall which have turned 2021 into the region's hottest and driest year since 1961.

The region's rivers downspouts have ensued years of drought, in addition to temperatures between 0.5 and 2° C higher than average for this time of the year over the past few weeks.

Temperatures were higher than normal all year long in Patagonia, except at the very beginning of 2021, which registered a weak negative anomaly in eastern Patagonia. “The year ended, on average, with values between 1 and 2 ° C higher than a typical year. April, September and December were characterized by being the hottest and the months with the highest temperature records in this region,” a SMN spokesperson quoted by Río Negro said.

Poor to non existent rains have made things even worse for local residents. Yearly rainfalls did not exceed 200 mm, which is not far below average for the entire region but it is nonetheless significantly low for the Andean areas, which usually register some 500 mm each year. Rainfall deficits were notorious, particularly in the Limay river basin.

When measured nationwide, 2021 is still competing for 5th or 6th place among the hottest years since 1961 (+0.5°C). It is also the 11th year in a row of increasing temperatures.

Only January, May and June closed with temperatures slightly lower than those normal in the country: The rest was warmer and extreme heat was registered in April and September. It is more than likely 2021 will finish as an extremely warm year, with a 28% probability it will be among the first 4 and a 93% probability that it remain on the top ten list.

(Source: Río Negro)