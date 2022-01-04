Facebook too suspends Republican Congresswoman's account

Just hours after Twitter banned Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene permanently, Facebook gave her a 24-hour suspension for remarks she made on the alleged negative side of covid-19 vaccines.

The lawmaker from Georgia accused Facebook on gab.com of censorship for striking a commentary on the Vaccine Averse Reactions System (VAERS). Greene is one of the most popular Republican members of Congress on social media.

“This is beyond censorship of speech,” said Rep. Greene. “I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” she claimed.

“But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation. And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines,” she went on.

“A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies,” explained a spokesperson for Meta, Facebook's parent company.

Greene has a long record of embracing conspiracy theories, having removed dozens of Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 in which she described persecutions and even favored executing prominent Democratic politicians. Facebook previously removed other posts for violating the company's community standards.

Prior to her suspension, Greene wrote: “After 2020, we crossed into a new time dating method. BC and AC. Before Covid. After Covid,” Greene wrote. “We are moving into the third year AC.”