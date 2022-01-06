COVID-19 infections in Rio skyrocket: over 6,000% in 20 days

The number of cases is expected to grow in the coming days

Health authorities in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have reported Thursday that the number of COVID-19 detections had increased 6,778% in less than a month, as the Omicron strain has already been detected locally.

There were 18 COVID-19 positive results Dec. 12 and 1,238 by Christmas Day, according to a statement from Rio's Health Secretariat.

In Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasilia, local transmission of the Omicron strain has been added to an already notorious presence of the Delta version.

Rio and São Paulo have also recorded cases of flurona, which is the simultaneous infection of the coronavirus and influenza.

During the first days of 2022, test with positive results in Rio have reached 41% as people keep queueing up to get tested at health care centers, pharmacies and laboratories.

Despite a blackout in the Health Ministry's database due to computer pirates Dec. 10, 18 tests came back positive Dec. 12. By Christimas Day therer were 269 confirmed cases and, by January 1, the figure reached 1,238 people infected. The 1,238 cases correspond to people who began to feel symptoms on that same day.

The number of cases is expected to grow in the near future after “Reveillon” (New Year's) crowded beach parties.