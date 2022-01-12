Catholic mass in Spanish in the Falklands beginning 6 February

12th Wednesday, January 2022 - 09:35 UTC Full article

Father Ambrose grew up speaking Spanish in the US and wants to use his linguistic ability to reach a wider group of the local faithful.

A Catholic mass will soon be offered in Spanish at St Mary’s church in Falkland Islands' capital, Stanley in a bid to make services more accessible. The Falklands community is richly diverse, including a strong representation of South American nationalities.

Father Ambrose of St Mary’s church grew up speaking Spanish in the USA and says he now wants to use his linguistic ability to reach a wider group of the local faithful.

The first Spanish-speaking mass will take place on 6 February and continue on the first Sunday of each month.