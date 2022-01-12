Once again, Argentine diplomacy major blunder, this time in Nicaragua

Argentina again commits a major diplomatic blunder, this time at the taking office ceremony of Nicaraguan president-dictator Daniel Ortega. The four-time president was reelected in what has been considered a fraudulent, illegitimate voting process with some forty opposition members, including presidential hopefuls, imprisoned and impeded from participating.

But that is not all, the only Latin American presidents attending the 'democratic anti imperialist ceremony' were Cuba's Miguel Díaz-Canel and Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, and among the several delegations was one from Iran, which has a policy of trying to gain influence in Latin America.

Mohsen Rezai is currently Teheran's vice-president of Economic Affairs, but who according to Argentine intelligence sources back in 1994 was directly involved in Argentina's largest ever terrorist attack, --when a bomb blew up a Jewish organization in Buenos Aires, AMIA, killing dozens and injuring hundreds--, was also present in Managua.

The attack took place on 18 July 1994, and some six to eight at the time Iranian diplomats allegedly were involved in the planning of the murderous action, and have been accused by the Argentine Justice system. Argentina has requested Interpol to help bring the culprits to justice.

However apparently the Argentine foreign ministry or the Argentine ambassador in Managua were aware of Rezai's presence.

In a brief release from the foreign ministry, Argentina condemns the 1994 “brutal attack” and calls once again on Iran to fully cooperate with Argentine Justice, allowing those officials who have been accused of participating in the attack to face trial in the competent court.

To make things even more embarrassing the Argentine ambassador in Managua is Daniel Capitanich, brother of Jorge Capitanich, a family that dominates the Argentine northern impoverished province of Chaco. Jorge has been governor several times and was once cabinet chief of a Cristina Fernandez Kirchner administration.

Last but not least, a similar incident involving an Iranian official head of the Revolution Guards, took place a few years ago in Bolivia during the inauguration of president Evo Morales. The Iranian official represented Teheran at the ceremony but the Argentines, joining the anti imperialist celebration in La Paz, found out, or admitted having found out, only a couple of days later about the presence of the Iranian also accused of the attack on the Jewish Community building in Buenos Aires, but who had already flown back to Teheran..