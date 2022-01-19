Falklands Senior Veterinary Officer is an woman Islander, born and educated in the Islands

Zoe Fowler, who attended the Royal Veterinary Service takes the role on July first and replaces Steve Pointing who has been on the job for 14 years

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) confirmed that following a recruitment process at the end of 2021, Zoe Fowler was offered and has accepted the post of Senior Veterinary Officer for the Falkland Islands Government.

Zoe will take up the role from 1 July 2022 and replaces Steve Pointing who has been in post for the past 14 years. Zoe is locally educated and undertook her training at the Royal Veterinary College between 1996 and 2001 and, after 15 years of working for FIG as a veterinary officer, has taken the opportunity to move up to this senior role. Zoe is well-known within the community, has an extremely strong track record and has built excellent working relationships with all who use the service.

Commenting on the announcement, Zoe said: “We will miss Steve’s presence in the Veterinary Service very much indeed, but I am excited to be taking up the reins in July of this year – when Steve will finally get the chance to put his feet up!”

Andrea Clausen, Director of Natural Resources, added: “This is a fantastic example of succession planning within government and I am very pleased – as I know the community will be too – that Zoe has been appointed to this role. Her knowledge and experience are matchless and I am looking forward to having Zoe in my senior team.”