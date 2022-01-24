Air Europa announces flights between Córdoba and Madrid via Asunción

If Boeing delivers the 787s in time, flights to Córdoba may soon increase

Just the week Aerolíneas Argentinas announced the return of seven weekly flights between Buenos Aires' Ezeiza and Madrid's Barajas, Spanish carrier Air Europa said it was coming back to the Argentine city of Córdoba, a service which had to be lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Europa's new route means Ezeiza is no longer the only Argentine airport offering direct services to Europe. The flight will start next month, Air Europa announced. The company had started serving Córdoba in 2015. Córdoba already has connections to Santiago de Chile and Lima.

The Spanish company will start off by offering four weekly services to Córdoba, with the possibility of one additional flight in the coming months.

The announcement of the new services was made during the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid. Flights will resume Feb. 1 and ticket sales are expected to gain pace over the coming weeks, but there are reports that booking for February was between 90 and 95% thanks to Asunción's tighter restrictions on air travel. Reservations for March are already between 85 and 90%. In both cases, Córdoba only accounts for 20% of the seats sold.

Air Europa also announced that if the current occupancy levels are maintained and if Boeing catches up with its deliveries of 787s there was a good chance the Córdoba route would consist of 6 weekly frequencies by the end of the year 2022. The carrier already serves Ezeiza 6 times a week flights and hopes to return to one daily flight at the earliest.