Argentine Defense Minister bids farewell to blue helmets off to Cyprus

24th Monday, January 2022 - 09:04 UTC

Argentina's Defense Minister Jorge Taiana last week bid farewell to the national troops to be deployed in Cyprus as a part of the United Nations peacekeeping Mission.

Taiana presided over the ceremony at the Argentine Joint Training Center for Peacekeeping Operations (CAECOPAZ), located in the Campo de Mayo Military Garrison. “Our blue helmets are especially recognized in the world. I have no doubt that when they are deployed they will know how to sustain that outstanding reputation that they have achieved thanks to the commitment, capacity, professionalism and empathy that they have with the civilian populations that live in conflict zones,” the minister said.

His remarks came before the members of Task Force Nº 59 which is to join the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for six months.

The group is made up of 268 troops from the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force to which 19 members of the Armed Forces of Paraguay, Chile and a military observer from Brazil are to join.

They troops will start leaving for Cyprus in groups Monday, Jan. 24, the Defense Ministry reported.

Taiana also highlighted the presence of more than 30 women in this new group, which is ”a sign of our commitment to equal opportunities and rights for all those who have the vocation to defend the Homeland and with the challenge of comply with the commitments assumed in the framework of UN Resolution No. 1325”, he maintained.

UNFICYP was operationally established by the UN on March 27, 1964 in order to prevent a resumption of fighting between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities who clashed over a territorial dispute. Argentina has contributed to this mission since 1993.