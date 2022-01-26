Covid-19: 21 million new cases and 50,000 deaths globally in week Jan 17/23

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased in the past week (17-23 January 2022) by 5%, while the number of new deaths remained similar to that reported during the previous week. Across the six WHO regions, over 21 million new cases were reported this week, representing the highest number of weekly cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nearly 50 000 new deaths were also reported. As of 23 January 2022, over 346 million confirmed cases and over 5.5 million deaths have been reported worldwide.
A slower increase in case incidence was observed at the global level, with only half of the regions reporting an increase in the number of new weekly cases, as compared to five out of six regions in the previous week. The Eastern Mediterranean Region reported the largest increase in the number of new cases (39%), followed by the South-East Asia Region (36%) and the European Region (13%).
The number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (44%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (15%) and the Region of the Americas (7%), while the other Regions all reported declines in new weekly deaths.
When considering statistics and numbers reported in regards to Covid 19 it is worth noting that in the UK a recent request for freedom of information from the office of national statistics found that for the number of deaths where Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned on the death certificate, 1 Feb 2020 - 31 Dec 2021, the total number was 6,183 people - average age 82 yrs.Posted 3 hours ago 0
Just 6,183 died of Covid 19 over 2 years.
Let that sink in .
The vast majority of the numbers reported were people who died WITH Covid 19 and not OF Covid 19 and they mostly had co-morbitidies.
Mentioning that fact will get you de-platformed, demonetized and demonized. There are reliable reports that shed light on the financial incentive to report 'OF', rather than 'with'.Posted 6 minutes ago 0