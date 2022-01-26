No more PCR tests for fully vaccinated Argentines to return

Argentina understands “complete vaccination” as two doses applied with an interval of 14 days or more since the previous dose.

Argentina's health authorities have decided to stop requiring a negative PCR test on national citizens and residents entering the country as of Jan. 29, it was announced Tuesday. Other lighter measures will also become effective that day.

The new decision is for people who have completed their vaccination schedule at least 14 days before entering Argentina. Isolation will no longer be required in these cases. In the case of Argentine nationals who have resided abroad for at least the last year, a “complete vaccination schedule will be understood as defined by the health authorities of the country of residence.”

Meanwhile, people with an incomplete vaccination scheme must present a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before, or a negative antigen test two days before their arrival in the country. In addition to that, these travelers will be mandated to remain in isolation for seven days from the date of the test.

Argentines and residents who have tested positive for coronavirus but have completed seven days of isolation from the onset of symptoms or from the date of testing will also be able to enter the country unrestrictedly, provided they do it in private vehicles. Those who use a passenger transport service need to quarantine ten days in advance.

There will be no requirements for close asymptomatic contacts with their complete vaccination, while those who do not have all their doses must isolate themselves after admission.

All these decisions have been published in the Official Gazette Wednesday.

Citizens of neighboring countries will also be spared from presenting a negative PCR, as long as they have their complete vaccination scheme from at least two weeks before entering Argentina, nor will they be required to remain in quarantine, although they will need to have COVID-19 health insurance.

Children from neighboring countries are also spared from isolation even if they are not fully vaccinated, although they are recommended not to carry out group activities or attend massive events for seven days. Those under the age of six will also be able to enter without being required to have a negative PCR.

Effective Jan. 1, Argentina understands “complete vaccination” as two doses applied with an interval of 14 days or more from the previous dose. In the cases of single-dose drugs, that one injection also counts as a complete scheme if applied at least 14 days prior to traveling.

However, Argentina's Health Ministry warned that these definitions were “dynamic” and may be modified in the future as the application of booster doses progresses.