A day of discussions on the Falklands' Wetlands future

31st Monday, January 2022 - 09:15 UTC

Wednesday, February 2nd. is World Wetlands' Day

Wednesday, February 2, World's Wetlands Day will be celebrated in the Falkland Islands with a day of conferences and discussions at the Falklands College, from 09:00 to 16:00.

The meeting is sponsored by the Darwin Plus funded Wetlands Project on World Wetlands Day, plus the support of Falklands based SAERI, (South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute), UCL Geography, UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology plus the Falkland Islands Government.

The Wetland Ecosystems globally and in the Falkland Islands will be addressed as “ Hydrology as driver of wetland ecosystem functioning and change”, by Prof. Julian Thompson, University College London (UCL)

“The state of wetlands globally and the international importance of those in the Falklands”, David Stroud, Independent Consultant

“Diatom Micro-algae and Environmental Change”, by Emeritus Prof. Roger Flower, UCL, and Independent Consultant

“Falkland peat in a global context: Why it’s a bit weird, and what we might be able to learn from it”, by Prof. Chris Evans, UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology

“Capturing the diversity of Falklands Wetlands: DPLUS116 fieldwork across two seasons”, by Dr. Stefanie Carter, SAERI

The event will be concluded by group discussions around the future of Falkland Islands Wetlands.