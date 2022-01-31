Mattarella chosen for second term as President of Italy

31st Monday, January 2022 - 09:26 UTC Full article

The 80-year-old Sicilian had insisted he did not want another seven years in office

The 80-year-old Sergio Mattarella has been picked Saturday for a second term as Italy's president after several black-smoke sessions over the past week. The Sicilian leader, who had insisted he did not want another seven years in office, is to be sworn in this coming Thursday.

Following Mattarella's appointment, Italy's political party leaders are expected to do their share of soul searching to determine how it was possible that no agreement could be reached on a different candidate, with internal clashes already hitting the country's right as well as the 5 Star Movement (M5s), while Democratic Party Secretary General Enrico Letta was critical of the electoral law and mooted for a change whereby citizens are the ones who choose their own president.

In any case, whatever remained from the center-right coalition, has been “pulverized,” according to Brothers from Italy (FDI) leader Giorgia Meloni, who already warned Former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini will have no weight this time around in future negotiations to rebuild the political force. Nevertheless, Salvini said “I will discuss the future of the coalition, with those who are genuinely interested.”

Forza Italia's Antonio Tajani disagreed: “Meloni has an opinion, we have another. But without the popular soul - assured Tajani - the center-right will not be a government alliance. A strong relationship with Europe and the United States is needed to protect the interests of Italians.”

Under this new political scenario, Prime Minister Mario Draghi gets back to work Monday when the first Council of Ministers is to consider new measures in the fight against COVID-19.