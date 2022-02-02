Recommended reading, updated Argentina Travel Advice by FCDO

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office has updated its Travel Advice on Argentina. Among other issues, the TA points out that 126,548 British nationals visited Argentina in 2019 and most visits are trouble-free.

The most common incidents affecting tourists are distraction thefts, bag snatching, pick pocketing and street robberies. On 14 December 2019, a British tourist was fatally shot and another seriously injured outside their hotel, having been targeted by a gang on arrival at Ezeiza International Airport.

Protests and strikes take place regularly, often without warning, particularly in Buenos Aires. Further large gatherings, protests, demonstrations or marches are planned in the near future. There have also been occasional Falklands-related protests against British interests in Argentina. You should exercise caution in any large gatherings, and avoid all protests, marches and demonstrations.

Terrorist attacks in Argentina can’t be ruled out.

UK health authorities have classified Argentina as having a risk of Zika virus transmission. For more information and advice, visit the website of the National Travel Health Network and Centre website.

If you need to contact the emergency services, call 911 or 101 (police), 107 (ambulance) or 100 (fire).

For English assistance in Buenos Aires, contact the Tourist Police on +54 911 5050 9260/3293 if ringing from a mobile phone or 155 5050 9260/3293 from a local landline (available 24 hours). In Mendoza, contact +54 (0)261 413 2135.