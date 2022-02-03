Polar Preet, loves the South Pole, now wants to trek across the Antarctic continent

Captain Chandi trekked 700 miles to reach the South Pole in 40 days, battling 60mph winds and pulling a 90kg sled in temperatures of -50°C.

A British Army officer – the first woman of color to cross Antarctica and reach the South Pole unsupported – has set her eyes on a new challenge. Captain Preet Chandi, best known as 'Polar Preet', says she now wants to trek across the continent from one end to the other.

Polar Preet was speaking to Forces News at a homecoming party at The Shard in London, where she was congratulated by her supporters and sponsors, including BFBS.

Polar Preet, who is Sikh,- is proud of her achievement and hopes she has inspired others from all backgrounds.

“Coming from a community where I sometimes definitely felt I was encouraged to stay in my lane or stay in a certain box, you come out of that.

”The more I've done the more I've realized I'm capable of, and there is so so much out there and I really hope to reach as many people as possible,” she said.

In related news a military veteran's dream of becoming the first person with a disability to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, is set to be a reality this boreal summer.

Martin Hewitt, a former officer in the Parachute Regiment, who recently returned from Antarctica after reaching the summit of Mount Vinson Massif, will head to Indonesia's Mount Carstensz in September for the final stage of the expedition.

The Explorers Grand Slam challenge – climbing the highest peak of every continent and reaching both the North and South poles – is rated among seasoned mountaineers and explorers as the pinnacle of expedition achievement.