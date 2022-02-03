World Wetlands Day, 2 February, the Ramsar Convention

“Wetlands harbor rich biodiversity. 40% of the world’s species live or breed in wetlands”.

On 30 August 2021, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 2 February as World Wetlands Day to raise awareness of the urgency of reversing the accelerating loss of wetlands and to promote their conservation and restoration.

The day marks the date of the adoption of the “Convention of Wetlands of International Importance”, held in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Through the designation of protected areas, the implementation of effective policies, and the sharing of knowledge, the Convention enables countries to take measures to protect their wetlands and to use them wisely. Adopted by 172 countries, each country joining the Convention must designate at least one wetland to be included in the List of Wetlands of International Importance, (Ramsar sites).