Latin American and Caribbean parliament call for Falklands' sovereignty talks with UK

The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, (Parlatino) met this week in Panama and called on the international community to support Argentina's request for a resumption of Falkland/Malvinas Islands sovereignty talks with the UK. The issue addressed was the “Malvinas Question, a Latin American cause”.
Guillermo Carmona, head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic desk at the Argentine foreign ministry attended the meeting and underlined the “significance of the Malvinas Question initiative as a clear expression of Latin American and Caribbean unity and solidarity, as well as affirming that the sovereignty dispute is a cause that not only is unanimous for the Argentine people but also for all the women and men in the world who want to see an end to colonialism”
Carmona insisted in Argentina's negotiations position both with the United Kingdom and in international forae, with the purpose of achieving a definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute according to the terms established in Resolution 2065 of the United Nations Assembly.
“Argentina is interested that the region and the South Atlantic become a space of peace and cooperation, free of all forms of colonialism”, insisted Carmona.
Former Panamanian presidents and the current foreign minister, Erika Mouynes, who met with Carmona before the Parlatino session, reiterated their support for Argentina and its legitimate sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich islands and adjoining maritime spaces.
Parlatino president, Senator Jorge Pizarro emphasized that the Malvinas question must be understood in the framework of the inescapable defense of sovereignty, decolonization of the continent and the need to ensure peace in the region, and said that the parliament he represents “calls on the UK to resume negotiations with Argentina on the Malvinas question as mandated by International Law”
The meeting in Panama follows the recent gathering of former living Spanish prime ministers who gathered at the Argentine embassy in Madrid and made a similar demand, obviously also linked to the Gibraltar question and ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.
Oh dear “Think”Posted 1 hour ago +2
The militia that was expelled arrived on the Sarandi in 6th October 1832 had already mutineed, murdered their Captain, raped his wife and rampaged through the settlement on the island.
This settlement was led by Matthew Brisbane...who was err....British.
So, a settlement led by a British man was attacked by a murderous raping Argentine crew, and six weeks later they were evicted, followed by 200 years of British rule.
You call this an expulsion of rightful Argentine rule.
The worst thing is you know the truth but are terrified of it.
Capisce???
Sr. Carmona must try to explain how an Argentine take over (”Argentinian Sovereignty over the Malivinas is not negotiable) could ever lead to “the South Atlantic becoming a space of peace and cooperation”. There has been peace in the area for almost 40 years (since June 14 1982) thanks to the BFSAI). It is up to Argentina fix the “cooperation” part. But that country do not want cooperation, they just want to “exercise sovereignity” against the will of the people living there.Posted 3 hours ago +1
Trimonde,Posted 2 hours ago +1
Do please tell us how many Argentine families- other than their militia who had been there just a few months were ordered to leave in 1833?
The answer-as logged in the Argentine Navy Archives -is NONE. all the civilian families were invited to stay so long as they accepted British rule- or leave of their own free choice.
2 families elected to leave - one Uruguyan and one Brazilian - all those of Argentine(United Provinces as it was then) origen, actually volunteered to stay - and the last survivor of them, a well known lady, died in 1864 and is buried in Stanley cemetery
And the Argenmtimne Constitution rukles out any form of modern democratic sovereinght negation - as it makes clear that as far as the Arenitine Constitution goes - the Islands are Argentine.
So how can Argentina “negotiate” at all - other than a hand over date.?
So the only way Argentina can proceed if it wishes to is find a way on getting a majority of Islanders to vote in an impartial supervised referendum to agree to become part of Argentina.
And I think you may struggle a bit there as only 9 years ago a similar impartial supervised referendum came out at over 99% in favour of staying as we are. Only 3 votes for “something else” - which did not necessarily mean Argentine either.