Latin American and Caribbean parliament call for Falklands' sovereignty talks with UK

12th Saturday, February 2022

“Argentina is interested that the region and the South Atlantic become a space of peace and cooperation, free of all forms of colonialism”, insisted Carmona.

The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, (Parlatino) met this week in Panama and called on the international community to support Argentina's request for a resumption of Falkland/Malvinas Islands sovereignty talks with the UK. The issue addressed was the “Malvinas Question, a Latin American cause”.

Guillermo Carmona, head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic desk at the Argentine foreign ministry attended the meeting and underlined the “significance of the Malvinas Question initiative as a clear expression of Latin American and Caribbean unity and solidarity, as well as affirming that the sovereignty dispute is a cause that not only is unanimous for the Argentine people but also for all the women and men in the world who want to see an end to colonialism”

Carmona insisted in Argentina's negotiations position both with the United Kingdom and in international forae, with the purpose of achieving a definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute according to the terms established in Resolution 2065 of the United Nations Assembly.

Former Panamanian presidents and the current foreign minister, Erika Mouynes, who met with Carmona before the Parlatino session, reiterated their support for Argentina and its legitimate sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia, South Sandwich islands and adjoining maritime spaces.

Parlatino president, Senator Jorge Pizarro emphasized that the Malvinas question must be understood in the framework of the inescapable defense of sovereignty, decolonization of the continent and the need to ensure peace in the region, and said that the parliament he represents “calls on the UK to resume negotiations with Argentina on the Malvinas question as mandated by International Law”

The meeting in Panama follows the recent gathering of former living Spanish prime ministers who gathered at the Argentine embassy in Madrid and made a similar demand, obviously also linked to the Gibraltar question and ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.