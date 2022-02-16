Peru reopens borders with Bolivia

16th Wednesday, February 2022 - 09:40 UTC Full article

Smuggling by boat had increased while the borders were closed

The Government of Peru Tuesday decided to reopen all crossings to Bolivia after two years. The measure had been taken in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, only fully vaccinated travelers may enter Peru, it was reported.

The Desaguadero international bridge and the Kasani border crossing in Yunguyo, which are on the border line between Peru and Bolivia, located in the southern part of the Puno region, lifted their barriers in the last hours of Tuesday, February 15, in accordance with Supreme Decree 015-2022-PCM, it was reported.

In the absence of full vaccination, travelers may also submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test from 72 hours before commencement of the journey.

Desaguadero Mayor Isidoro Mendoza agreed all sanitary measures and biosafety protocols were necessary to protect the local population. The Desaguadero border was closed March 26, 2020, which had an impact on the local economy. Some residents crossed the border by boat, which resulted in increasing smuggling activities.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia communicates that as of this date, the sister Republic of Peru has suspended the temporary closure of land borders, including the Desaguadero border crossing,” Bolivian authorities said in a statement.

Peru had closed all land border crossings to / from Bolivia, Colombia and Brazil, since December 1, 2021 to stop the coronavirus pandemic.