Bolsonaro, Putin discuss strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation

Brazil and Russia look towards a brighter future in common after Wednesday's talks

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin Wednesday underlined the future importance of the BRICS partnership (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and called for a more fluent dialogue between the Mercosur and the Eurasian Economic union (EAEU), according to a joint statement released after their meeting in Moscow.

Bolsonaro and Putin also underscored the World Trade Organization's (WTO) role in fostering worldwide commerce through “increasing investment and safeguarding free market principles.”

Regarding world events, both leaders stressed that a peaceful solution was the best option. “The heads of state voiced their concern over increasing instability in various parts of the world and shared the view that conflicts should be resolved through peaceful, diplomatic efforts in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter,” the statement read.

Putin and Bolsonaro also “agreed to enhance Russian-Brazilian cooperation in the issues on the UN Security Council agenda in order to make a contribution to countering threats to international peace and security in conformity with the objectives and principles of the UN Charter, reaffirming their commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes.”

Bolsonaro also thanked Putin for Russia’s support of Brazil’s bid for permanent membership in the reformed UN Security Council, as well as for the election of Brazil as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2022-2023.

Both leaders also hailed the constructive manner of bilateral cooperation within the G20. “The G20 role as the leading forum for international economic cooperation was confirmed in this context,” the document says.

“The heads of state have reaffirmed the need to maintain the peaceful use of outer space and to safeguard sustainable space activities. The presidents have also reaffirmed the need for joint action to avoid an arms race in space,” the statement went on.

Putin and Bolsonaro “praised space cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in satellite navigation and space debris tracking. They confirmed their mutual interest in enhancing cooperation in other areas related to the peaceful use of outer space,” it added.

Both leaders also discussed military cooperation and talks were also held between defense ministers of both countries during Bolsonaro's visit to the Russian capital. The two presidents also spoke about new undertakings in the energy sector, particularly regarding offshore oil and gas production, and hydrogen and nuclear plants.

A Russian-Brazilian technological alliance in nanotechnology and biotechnology, artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, along with research in healthcare and the World Ocean was also discussed.

Bolsonaro also defended peace, sovereignty and Christian values during his two-hour encounter with Putin. “The world is our home, God is above all of us, we proclaim peace and respect all those who act in this way. At the end of the day, that is the interest of all of us, peace for the world,” the Brazilian leader said.

He also thanked Putin for Russia's always being “by our side in defense of our sovereignty,” at times when some countries claimed the Amazon was “a world heritage site.”

Bolsonaro also highlighted agribusiness as the core of bilateral trade between both nations and stressed Brazil was particularly interested “in the fertilizer trade.”

The joint statement also reflected both countries' intentions to include agricultural products in their plans to bolster bilateral trade, which is to expand and diversify as a better balance is also pursued. The two countries also need to increase “the number of companies authorized to export products of animal and plant origin, as well as fish,” according to the statement.

Putin and Bolsonaro “also appreciated the level of interaction between the customs services of Russia and Brazil, aimed at simplifying customs procedures and ensuring the security of bilateral trade.” They urged “Russian and Brazilian entrepreneurs to take advantage of business and investment opportunities of both countries.”