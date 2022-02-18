Eduardo Bolsonaro says Milei's role should be reassessed

“What my eyes see is very different from what the polls tell,” Eduardo Bolsonaro said

Brazilian Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, Thursday praised his Argentine colleague Javier Milei, whom he found way different from former President Mauricio Macri, it was reported.

The ultraliberal economist was in Eduardo Bolsonaro's view “the most appropriate [politcian] for the moment Argentina lives.” The Brazilian lawmaker was also criticalof current President Alberto Fernández.

“Milei is the politician I follow the most, we even talked on the phone on one occasion. I really like what he says, mainly about the economy,” Eduardo Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by Argentine media.

“It is not a time to think long before speaking, but rather it is necessary to speak with the truth,” he added.

For that reason he supported Milei, who added Milei's role in Argentine politics needed to be reassessed.

Regarding Fernández, Deputy Bolsonaro said “”We are on opposing paths, we are making the Central Bank independent, carrying out privatizations to reduce the size of the public machine.“

”When the country begins to make economic interventions, we choose another path,“ he went on.

Regarding the Argentine Government's idea of a National Food Company, Eduardo Bolsonaro said it was a ”populist“ measure which could be compared to what happens in Venezuela.

”It is very clear that they [the ruling Frente de Todos - FdT ) are socialists,“ said the Brazilian politician. He recalled that Vice President Cristina Kirchner ”was always part of the São Paulo Forum, which began in the '90s with Lula Da Silva and the FARC.“

Regarding ties between Argentina and Brazil, Eduardo Bolsonaro's speech resembled that of Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou: ”Mercosur cannot be an anchor for Brazil.“

”If Argentina wants to continue with intervention, nationalization, with the creation of a public company for food, let it do so, but we are not going that way,“ the younger Bolsonaro insisted.

He also said he foresaw his father would win this year's presidential elections, despite all polls showing Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva as highly favorite to return to the Planalto Palace.

“I think Bolsonaro wins. What my eyes see is very different from what the polls tell,” Eduardo believed.

”People know Lula has been convicted hhe only got out of jail because the Workers' Party appointed eight ministers to the Supreme Court,” he concluded.

Milei became a national deputy last year on behalf of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires with 13% of the votes.