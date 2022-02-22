Iran to further help Venezuela regarding oil and other issues

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia and his Iranian Petroleum colleague Javad Owji Tuesday signed an agreement to deepen mutual cooperation in the area of hydrocarbons.

The accord was reached on the sidelines of the of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Forum of Exporting Countries Gas Countries (GECF) in Doha, Qatar.

The signing took place after a meeting between Plasencia and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The new arrangement between Tehran and Caracas provides for the transfer of technology and cooperation in oil and gas, after the two countries reached an understanding to “continue to counteract the illegal and arbitrary unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States against our peoples,” Plasencia explained.

“Iran and Venezuela are advancing in the consolidation of their strategic association,” he added.

“We were received in a warm meeting, within the framework of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries held in Qatar, by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who conveyed his fraternal greetings to the people of Venezuela, and to President @NicolasMaduro,” Venezuela's Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter.

Raisi highlighted the example of Venezuela, “which has overcome sanctions despite intense pressure, but with the support of the people through resistance, today we see that the situation in this country is improving.”

The Iranian leader also said his country intended to further help Venezuela in various fields. “We are ready to be with the people of Venezuela in changing the economic situation,” he stressed.

Raisí also pointed out that “the countries of the Latin American region are a great example of the certainty of the victory of the resistance of nations against the hegemony of world powers.”

