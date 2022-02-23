Private donation of £100,000 for expansion of Falklands Museum

The Staff and Trustees of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust announced on Tuesday that a donation of £100,000.00 has been made towards the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall’s exhibitions and displays.

The donor, and the close Friend of the Museum who engineered the donation, both wish to remain anonymous. FIMNT Director, Andrea Barlow said, “this significant donation will go a long way towards making the LGEH a visitor attraction the Falklands can be proud of. We are truly grateful to those involved for supporting the National Trust of the Falkland Islands.”

The Museum & National Trust aims to promote awareness and enjoyment of the Islands’ cultural and natural heritage through exhibitions and events; to encourage an appreciation of local history; and to work with schools and other agencies in outreach and similar programs.

The principal role of the Museum is to collect and care for objects related to the Islands’ history and to make the collections available to the public, although the Trust has some involvement with other areas of Falkland heritage – such as wrecks and hulks and Camp cemeteries.

However, there are a great many other areas (such as sites or structures of historic interest or value) that do not currently have any agency or body responsible for their upkeep or protection.

“Now that the relocation of the museum is complete, we will be renewing efforts in this area and working to fulfill the national trust element of our name”, according to Andrea Barlow.

As part of the Museum and Trust responsibility, the LGEH will host cultural assets of national significance, helping to finish the stories that began at the award winning Historic Dockyard Museum in 2014, and providing additional attraction for Falklands' visitors.

“We aim to make a start during March 2022 and aim to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the 1982 War by unveiling a plaque on site. We now have sufficient funds to start the project but we need further help to cross the finish line”.