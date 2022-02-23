Spanish sailors in Falklands honor their fellow crew members from Villa de Pitanxo lost off Newfoundland

Spanish president Pedro Sánchez met with family members of the disappeared and promised the search would continue .

Crew members from the Spanish fleet which operates with Falkland Islands licenses met on Monday in the capital Stanley for a poignant ceremony to honor their fellow mariners who went down with the fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo, off Newfoundland.

Out of a crew of 24, only three survived, nine bodies were recovered and twelve remain missing following the tragic accident a week ago.

The fleets fishing off Newfoundland and the Falklands come mostly from the same towns in Galicia, north west Spain, a region with a long tradition as some of the best fishing people in the world, and with very close commercial links with the Falklands fishing industry.

The ceremony initiative was born in the Sailors Home, Galicia, and crew members currently in the Falklands for one of the squid seasons. Since almost 900 fishermen are on board the trawlers in Falklands waters, and most come from Marin and Vigo, it is certain that there are close family links with crew members of the vessels operating off the east coast of Canada.

A three day mourning was declared in the region of Galicia and in Madrid a minute of silence in the Spanish Congress to honor the men who lost their lives in the rough seas with temperatures below zero and ten meters high waves.

Spanish president Pedro Sánchez has promised the families that the search for the disappeared will continue.

It's not very clear what happened but apparently according to the surviving captain, the Villa de Pitanxo engine failed in the midst of the storm and the vessel was left adrift, with the tragic result in a matter of minutes.

Canada's Coast Guard and Navy, set out an impressive rescue operation with tugs and support vessels, helicopters and aircraft, from Halifax, plus other Portuguese and Spanish vessels helping, but the strong storm and winds plus poor visibility limited the potential of the effort.