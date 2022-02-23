Uruguay says Putin's move in Ukraine against UN rules

23rd Wednesday, February 2022 - 20:12 UTC Full article

“The territorial integrity of States is a principle contained in the Charter of the United Nations,” Uruguay's Foreign Ministry stressed

The Government of Uruguay has condemned the latest event in eastern Ukraine because they “put regional stability at risk” in addition to violating “the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

The South American country also said in a statement released by its Foreign Ministry that “the members of the United Nations have the responsibility to ensure the maintenance of international peace and security and respect for the principles and objectives established in its Charter.”

Uruguay also stressed its “rejection of the threat or use of force” and expressed its support to all diplomatic negotiations and other efforst to prevent violence from escalating. The administration of President Luis Lacalle Pou also “understands that Resolution 2202 (2015) of the United Nations Security Council provides the path for the application of the Minsk agreements, leading to a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict,“ the satement went on.

“The territorial integrity of States is a principle contained in the Charter of the United Nations and constitutes a central element for peaceful coexistence and cooperation among members of the international community. In Uruguay's opinion, dialogue and negotiation are the only ways to reach a solution to this situation. The confrontation is a war that everyone will have lost beforehand. It will leave a bitter and painful mark, as well as an unprecedented setback for our civilization,” the document added.

The crisis in Eastern Europe has worsened after Russia recognized the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Ukrainian region of Donbas, and sent “peacekeeping” troops into what formally remains Ukrainian territory. Former US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin's strategy was that of “a genius” because Western powers are still pondering whether that military deployment constituted an invasion, but still imposed retaliatory financial sanctions.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico insisted the best solution was through dialogue and diplomacy, while Venezuela and Nicaragua fully supported Putin.

UN Secretary General Aotonio Guterres called for “moderation, reason and de-escalation.” The Protuguese-born diplomat also stressed “we cannot and do not want to give up the search for a peaceful solution.”