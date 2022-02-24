Different reactions in Latin America to Russia's actions in the Ukraine conflict

Argentina appealed to dialogue. But president Fernandez in his recent visit to Putin in Moscow, offered Argentina as “the gate of access for Russia to Latin America”

Uruguay was more cautious and called for respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity

The escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West regarding Ukraine and two self-declared independent provinces, with military support from Moscow, has exposed different reactions in Latin America, as well as President Vladimir Putin's influence in the region.

In effect, Venezuela and Cuba have openly supported Putin, after he ordered the military deployment in regions of east Ukraine with strong presence of pro Russian separatists, which has led to an increase of the conflict between Moscow with United States, and NATO members.

However other Latin American countries have questioned Russia's moves and have called for dialogue and respect for UN principles, while at the same time minimizing criticisms of Moscow.

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro openly criticized the United States for “its perverse plans intended to surround Russia militarily and strategically”, but was confident that “Russia will emerge united and victorious of the battle, with the admiration of the brave peoples of the world”

Likewise Cuba accused Washington of threatening Russia, for weeks, manipulating world public opinion and the international community about the dangers of “an imminent massive invasion of Ukraine” Cuba also questioned the US for having supplied Ukraine with arms and military technology, having deployed troops in several countries of the region and imposed “unilateral and unfair sanctions” on the Russian government.

Uruguay on the other hand questioned Russia for having recognized the two separatist regions in Ukraine and deployed military forces in their support, “in violation of UN charter principles”, and warning that such actions imperil regional stability.

Uruguay also recalls that the US Security Council Resolution 2202 allows the implementation of the so called Minsk agreements with the purpose of achieving a peaceful and lasting solution for the conflict. “The solution reached must respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

Mexico, which currently holds the chair of the UN Security Council supported the call for diplomacy and respect of Ukraine's territorial integrity. “That is our position, no intervention and self determination of the peoples”, Mexican president reiterated in his daily early morning media conference. “we don't want invasions, we don't accept that a country invades another, ...it is contrary to international law...”

Similarly, Chile's Sebastián Piñera said the fact that Moscow had recognized the independence of the two disputed regions in Ukraine was serious and of much concern, adding that Russia must abide international law principles.

Piñera also said that a way out of the situation is the Minsk agreements subscribed by Ukraine, Russia and the separatist regions in 2014 and 2015, only partially applied. “These include international law principles, abstaining from the threat or use of force, respecting sovereignty, independence and the territorial integrity of nations”, pointed out the Chilean leader.

Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso also called for dialogue, and “in this case in particular we will follow the lines set out by the UN”

The Brazilian government of Jair Bolsonaro said dialogue channels are needed to solve the crisis as well as complying with the principles of the UN charter. The negotiated solution can be built on the Minsk agreements which must take into account, “the legitimate security rights of Russia and Ukraine”. Bolsonaro has been strongly criticized for his recent visit and meeting with Putin in the midst of the current explosive situation in Ukraine.

“The first objective to guarantee peace is an immediate cease fire, an integral withdrawal of troops and all military equipment in the field,” according to Brazilian ambassador before UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho during the Monday debate of the Security Council.

Argentina which has a close relation with the Putin government called on all sides involved “to advance in a diplomatic negotiation that will enable a political solution to the growing tension, abiding by UN charter principles and international law, which means no appeal to the use of force among countries and with full respect for human rights”

“Argentina reaffirms its strong commitment to the principle of peaceful solution of international controversies, and insists that this is the only way that ensures fair and lasting solutions,” said the foreign relations ministry release. “We support UN Secretary General's call on all sides to abstain from actions and statements that lead this dangerous situation to be out of control”.

“Argentina does not believe in a confrontation path that takes us to the past logic of a world resoundingly divided in East and West. Such dichotomies today have perished”.

However the Argentine opposition considered the government's position too mild and demanded a strong condemnation of the expansionist advances of Russia and the insistence in respecting the rule of the law and UN resolutions. It must be recalled that in early February when the current situation was beginning to escalate, Argentine president Alberto Fernandez met with Putin at the Kremlin and in a much controversial and criticized statement said “Argentina must become the gate of access” for Russia to Latin America.