Brazil's FM plans joint evacuation from Ukraine with other LatAm nations

25th Friday, February 2022 - 10:55 UTC Full article

The rescue operation can only be carried out by land after Ukraine's airspace has been turned into a no-fly zone

Brazilian authorities are planning to carry out a joint evacuation operation with other South American countries to rescue nationals of their countries who wish to flee war-torn Ukraine, it was reported Thursday.

Brasilia has invited Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay to join the efforts, which will not be able to get under way until security conditions are guaranteed. According to media reports, some 100 Argentines and about 500 Brazilians are currently in Ukraine .

“With the Ukrainian airspace closed, a possible evacuation by land is being considered,” perhaps to Poland, but all this will depend on the evolution of the conflict unleashed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Brazil's Foreign Ministry Communications Secretary Leonardo Gorgulho.

But at this time, “no country is in a position to proceed with an evacuation or rescue operation,” he added.

The Argentine embassy in Kiev recommended that compatriots leave the country or, failing that, remain at home, TN reported.

This rescue operation can only be carried out by land after Ukraine's airspace has been turned into a no-fly zone, it was explained. Going to Poland through the western border would grant the refugees entry into the European Union.

The Brazilian diplomat also said negotiations for a possible “humanitarian corridor” are not yet under way, but they will require “multiple actors,” not just Ukrainian authorities.

“The place of departure and the time of an eventual evacuation will be informed in a timely manner,” the official told EFE.