Proposal for symbolic Malvinas empty bench in Argentine Lower House, 'until the legitimate occupant arrives'

A group of Argentine opposition lawmakers is sponsoring a bill to create a bench in the Lower House dedicated to the Malvinas Islands, which will remain symbolically empty until its “legitimate occupant” finally arrives.
”The bench will remain covered with a national (Argentine) flag and a map of the Malvinas islands, and when opening each session of the Lower House, the president will register that the bench is empty and waiting for its 'legitimate occupant'“, said Alberto Asseff and a group of dissident Peronist lawmakers
”This must be another testimony of the Argentine nation and people's unwavering determination to reach full sovereignty exercise over the Islands, as mandated by the national Constitution“, added the sponsoring group of Lower House members.
Finally, ”may I remind the honorable members that this initiative coincides with the year when the fortieth anniversary of the war is commemorated, an imperative we must honor.
Therefore this bill is a standing homage to the 649 combatants fallen in the war and who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our territory”
Another pointless symbol by the Argentine regime.Posted 15 hours ago +5
Up with the fairies again!Posted 14 hours ago +5
A friend of mine here in Uruguay told me that when a workman tells you he will be there “Mañana en la mañana” it means “When hell freezes over”. I think this “legitimate occupant” will not be arriving until mañana en la mañana.Posted 13 hours ago +5