Ukraine demands stronger Argentine response against Russia

26th Saturday, February 2022 - 19:28 UTC Full article

Ukraine wants Argentina to get tougher on Russia

Ukraine's Ambassador to Buenos Aires Sergiy Nebrat Friday said during a press conference that he had asked the Argentine Government of President Alberto Fernández on behalf of his country to take a clearer stance regarding Russia's invasion.

On February 24, Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine through the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

Russia is simultaneously attacking Ukraine from the southeast, from the north and from the air. Russia is launching missiles on Ukrainian cities and is attacking with artillery. Last night (Feb. 24) was the most horrible since 1941 in the Second World War.

It reminds us of the times of the Second World War when the capital of Ukraine was attacked by Nazi Germany”, explained Nebrat.

“This is the first day in the history of the 21st century that a nuclear-armed country attacked civilian cities in Ukraine. Tonight they attacked 33 cities, we have several injuries and deaths. This is a crime of Putin.

Russian missiles are falling on the heads of civilians and Russian tanks are trying to break through to the Ukrainian capital. The fate of the world and of Europe is determined in Ukraine. If Putin does not receive the proper response and manages to advance in the territories, Europe will be at serious risk,” said the Ukrainian ambassador.

Nebrat also pointed out he had requested interviews with President Fernández and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and was waiting for a reply