Prosecutors behind plot to overthrow Peru’s President?

28th Monday, February 2022 - 09:51 UTC Full article

Events subject to prosecutorial investigation should not reach the media, Castillo claimed

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo Terrones Sunday hinted the Prosecutor's Office might hold some sort of grudge on him and insisted it carried on with the ongoing investigations at the earliest.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have already admitted they have a motion of censure against President Castillo ready, which will be submitted to Congress Monday, Feb. 28.

Castillo blamed the Prosecutor's Office for leaking statements from a person who implicated him in alleged acts of corruption and hinted the Prosecutor’s Office might be involved in some sort of plan against him, following the disclosure of a statement made by a businesswoman facing corruption charges.

In a broadcast message, Castillo denied statements made before the Prosecutor's Office by businesswoman Karelim López, who implicated him in the commission of alleged acts of corruption.

“I am addressing the Peruvian people, as president and as a citizen, to demand that the Prosecutor's Office continue with the investigation that has already begun and, as soon as possible, give objective explanations, consistent with justice,” Castillo stressed.

He added that “if these events are the subject of a prosecutorial investigation, how is it possible that they are publicly debated in the media? This shows that the Prosecutor's Office is a part of a plot to destabilize the Government.”

Castillo also said there was a minority group who will never accept his government and seeks to vacate it so as not to solve the great problems of the country.

“The Peruvian people and the international community are aware of the anti-democratic and coup-mongering will of this minority sector,” Castillo added.

He then called on Peruvians to remain vigilant to “defend democracy and the governability of a government that is born of the people.”