Falkland Islands appoints new Chief of Police

2nd Wednesday, March 2022 - 09:26 UTC Full article

Michael Luke has previously served as Detective Chief Inspector, Head of Investigations and Safeguarding, in the St Helena Police Service where he had been since 2018

New Chief of Police Mike Luke

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the appointment of Superintendent Michael Luke as Chief of Police within the Royal Falkland Islands Police (RFIP).

Michael arrived in the Falkland Islands this week, having previously served as Detective Chief Inspector, Head of Investigations and Safeguarding, in the St Helena Police Service where he had been since 2018.

Speaking of his appointment, Michael said: “I’m pleased to take up this post and take on the baton passed to me by Jeff McMahon. The role of Chief of Police is about service to the public and to your team, and I am ready to listen and work with the Falkland Islands community, as well as to further develop the security and safety of the Falkland Islands. I’m looking forward to getting on with the job and working with the team to develop our plans to improve the policing that we provide to our local community. Sara and I are really looking forward to becoming part of the community and joining in with as many volunteering and events as we can.”

Andy Keeling, FIG Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted that we are able to welcome Michael and his wife Sara to the Islands. Michael brings a wealth of over 30 years of knowledge and experience in policing and, having spent over four years in the St Helena Police Service, he knows the challenges and rewards of policing within a small community. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Chief of Police Jeff McMahon for his work while in the Islands and I wish him, Shazza and their family the best for the future.”

His Excellency, the Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint such an experienced and knowledgeable Chief of Police for the Falkland Islands. Michael will carry on the excellent work initiatives undertaken by Jeff and will support and develop his team for the benefit of the Islands as a whole. His knowledge of community policing will be invaluable. I wish him and the Royal Falkland Islands Police every success.”