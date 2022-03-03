A Malvinas time capsule to be opened in 2082, sponsored by Ushuaia authorities

3rd Thursday, March 2022 - 09:23 UTC Full article

The municipality of Ushuaia is preparing for a strong commemoration of the Malvinas Feat, on the 40th anniversary of the conflict

A Malvina's time capsule with letters, artifacts, memorabilia, plus testimonies from Veterans and families is being organized by Ushuaia Veterans with the support from the Tierra del Fuego capital government as part of the 40th Anniversary of the Malvinas Feat.

“We are working to ensure that the time capsule is opened in 2082, a century from the start of the feat of our combatants, and hopefully when our wishes come true, when we finally recover full sovereignty over the Malvinas and other islands, which belong to Argentina and are currently usurped” said Walter Batista coordinator of Malvinas Affairs in the Ushuaia municipal council.

“It is essential we keep alive the memory and spirit of the Malvinas Cause, sharing with future generations the experiences of our Veterans, those fellows who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our legitimate rights and the will of the Argentine people”

Batista also talked about the mural dedicated to the Malvinas Feat and which is to be renovated in anticipation of the anniversary which honors the fallen and the Veterans.

“The re-edition of the mural will include images of soldiers, aircrafts, the silhouette of the ARA General Belgrano, plus a preponderant figure of our women who were also involved in the recovery of the Malvinas”, Batista anticipated.

The time capsule, the renovation of the mural as well as the smarting of the Malvinas Plaza are all activities promoted by the Ushuaia Town hall to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas feat at provincial level.